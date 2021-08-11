Former Grey cricketer dons German colours

Special honour for Dylan Blignaut as his family has ties to that country

Former Eastern Province age group and Grey High cricketer Dylan Blignaut is aiming to help his adopted German national team grow from strength to strength after his first taste of international cricket.



Blignaut said cricket had become one of the fastest-growing sports in Germany and believed the team were on a path to achieving some special things...