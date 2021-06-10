Temba Bavuma doubtful for Proteas’ first Test against Windies

Proteas middle-order batsman and limited overs captain Temba Bavuma is doubtful for the first Test against the West Indies at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on Thursday.

SA’s Test captain‚ Dean Elgar‚ said during his pre-match press conference that Bavuma will have to prove his full fitness during their last training session on Wednesday.

“It is a bit of a concern for us — yesterday [Tuesday] was a big day for him to push his body‚” Elgar said in a digital press conference from the Caribbean.

“Today [Wednesday] is still a day for him go out and prove his fitness. It was a bit of a concern a couple of days ago but again I am not a doctor or physio. They obviously have to do their respective jobs with regards to proving Temba’s fitness.”

Elgar said SA will be forced to field two debutants in the form of Keegan Peterson and Kyle Verreynne if Bavuma does not respond well to treatment and is not declared fit by the medical team.

“Obviously if he is fit‚ he will slot in at that no 5 position because I think he is accustomed to that by now and he wants to fit into the batting line-up in that spot. But if he is not fit‚ I don’t think there is any other option really because all our backup batters haven’t played yet.

“That questions speaks or answers itself. There is a possibility where we will have two guys making their debuts if Temba is not fit.

“Those are the cards that we are dealt — the guys have prepared and maybe is not a bad thing having younger guys come in because they seem to be very hungry at the moment.