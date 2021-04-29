Mnyaka looks to feed off experience in EP ranks
Young fast bowler Akhona Mnyaka wants to learn as much as possible to improve his game as he prepares to suit up for Eastern Province when the new domestic cricket season gets under way.
The former Cape Cobras left-arm paceman is looking forward to feeding off the knowledge and experience of more senior statesmen in the squad. ..
