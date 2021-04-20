SA cricketers have voiced their unhappiness with the ensuing tension within the domestic game that is threatening to throw the sport into complete disarray.

The players‚ through a statement released by the SA Cricketers Association (Saca)‚ have called on the Cricket SA (CSA) interim board‚ sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and Sascoc to resolve the impasse that has continued unabated for several weeks.

The cricketers were reacting to events that saw the members council‚ which is made up of the 14 affiliates' presidents and is CSA’s elected highest decision-making body‚ vote against amendments in the memorandum of incorporation (MOI) to allow for a majority independent board and an independent chairperson with no affiliation to cricket at a special general meeting on Saturday.

“The governance crisis that has engulfed cricket for over 18 months has now escalated to the point where the minister of sport‚ arts and culture has formally noted his intent to intervene in the sport‚” reads the statement.

“We respect the fact that the minister has shown great patience in dealing with the governance crisis‚ and the events as they unfolded at the special general meeting of April 17 were in bad faith and disrespectful not only to his office‚ but to all cricketers and the public.