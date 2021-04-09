Proteas suffer Temba Bavuma blow for T20s against Pakistan

Proteas limited overs captain Temba Bavuma will not lead the side in the four-match T20 series against Pakistan due to a grade one hamstring injury.

Cricket SA (CSA) also announced on Friday morning that wicketkeeper/batsman Heinrich Klaasen will lead the largely inexperienced team in Bavuma’s absence.

The T20 matches start on Saturday at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg and SA are desperate to win the series after they lost the ODIs 2-1 earlier in the week.

Bavuma suffered the injury while batting in the third and final ODI at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday where the Proteas lost by 28 runs to lose the hard-fought series.