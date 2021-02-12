Smith 'grateful to the PCB': Pakistan to tour SA

Cricket SA (CSA) has confirmed Pakistan will be coming to the country for an expanded limited overs tour comprising three ODIs and four T20s in April.

The tour will run from April 2 to 16 with Pakistan arriving in the country on March 26. The matches will be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion and Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

Pakistan will enter a bio-secure environment (BSE) in Gauteng and follow all the necessary Covid-19 health and safety protocols before commencing with inter-squad training.

This tour closes the gap opened by the widely criticised decision by Australia earlier this month to postpone their scheduled three-match Test series against the Proteas in SA in March and April.

“We are delighted to finally confirm the dates and full schedule for Pakistan’s white ball tour to SA‚” said CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith.