Warriors Cubs coach applauds players’ hard graft
Head coach Burton de Wett believes playing cricket at a higher level will help his Warriors Cubs to learn important lessons which can be used to take their game to the next level.
De Wett was speaking earlier this week after three of his Cubs players were named in the SA U19 squad that was announced on Monday...
