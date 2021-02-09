Drama as Cricket SA again suspends acting CEO Kugandrie Govender

Kugandrie Govender reported for duty on Monday after the CCMA lifted her suspension as Cricket SA’s acting CEO — but her return to office lasted only a few hours before she was sent packing again.

Insiders told TimesLIVE that the CSA interim board has issued Govender with another notice of suspension and she will not be returning to the acting CEO’s office she occupied before she was shown the door on December 14.

Interim board spokesperson Judith February said on Tuesday that Govender returned to her old role as the chief commercial officer‚ the office she occupied before her appointment as acting CEO last year.

“The matter of Ms Govender is subject to a legal process‚” February said in an e-mailed response.

“We will therefore not be making further comment on it because it is in no-one’s interests to have a ‘trial by media’.

“Whatever matters are to be aired will be aired in the appropriate legal forum and not in the media.”