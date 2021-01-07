EP’s Gxowa hopes amateur cricket gets green light for February start

PREMIUM

Eastern Province cricket services manager Colin Gxowa is hopeful that amateur cricket will get some much-needed game time after almost a year away from competitive action.



Having last played a competitive match in March last year, provincial cricket was dealt another blow when CSA announced on December 30 that the start date for amateur cricket would be pushed back to February 1...

