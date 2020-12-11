Holiday cricket will take place after all as Sri Lanka confirmed that they will tour South Africa for two Tests on Boxing Day and the New Year

The scare of a tour cancellation came after the integrity of Cricket South Africa’s bio-bubble came into question this past week with the scrapping of the ODI series against England after three positive Covid-19 tests.

Sri Lanka‚ whose home island hasn’t been as badly afflicted by the coronavirus‚ were reported to have been concerned by the positive tests.

With them also hosting England soon after the South African tour‚ they can ill-afford to have positive tests.

That said‚ Sri Lanka Cricket and Cricket South Africa have agreed to ensure the two Tests at SuperSport Park in Centurion (December 26-30) and the Wanderers in Johannesburg (January 3-7) will take place.

Cricket South Africa’s acting chief executive officer Kugandrie Govender said they were happy that the tour will take place as per agreement.

“Cricket South Africa appreciates the ongoing support from Sri Lanka Cricket under the leadership of Ashley de Silva‚ who has never wavered in its willingness to engage us in important and open discussions around our plans and the state of our readiness for the tour.

"We are thankful that these discussions have allayed any trepidation around CSA’s ability to successfully host home tours in these unpredicted times‚” Govender said.

Sri Lanka‚ coached by former Proteas mentor Mickey Arthur‚ will arrive in South Africa on December 19.

Arthur though will leave ahead of the team with a health specialist to further assess the situation and make necessary arrangements for the team’s arrival.