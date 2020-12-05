SA v England ODI gets the green light after Covid-19 all-clear

There will be cricket after all at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday after the Proteas returned negative Covid-19 tests.

The entire Proteas team underwent the tests after a set of scheduled tests on Thursday revealed a positive Covid-19 test that led to the postponement of what should have been the first ODI between SA and England at Newlands.

That fixture has now been moved to Sunday, with the second and third ODIs taking place at Newlands on Monday and Wednesday.

The positive Covid-19 test nearly put the series in doubt as the origin of the infection and the breech that led to the infection weren't established.