With only a day left for Cricket South Africa (CSA) to respond to sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and give him written representations as to why he shouldn’t intervene in their matters‚ the embattled organisation's entire board stepped down.

The remaining members who hadn’t resigned after Sunday’s major cull were independent board members Marius Schoeman‚ Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw and Vuyokazi Memami-Sedile.

Zola Thamae was the only non-independent board member who hadn’t resigned‚ but she has also made her exit.

They have now stood down after Sunday’s member’s council resolution that asked for all board members‚ independent and non-independent‚ to resign.

Five non-independent board members and one independent board member resigned on Sunday following the member’s council meeting resolution.

This leaves CSA’s critical decision-making at the hands of the member’s council‚ which is the organisation’s highest decision-making body.

However‚ all the non-independent board members remain on the member's council except for former acting president Beresford Williams. This means they could still have a say in the future of an organisation they’ve endangered.

One of the decisions they need to come to with calculated haste is the written response to avoid Mthethwa’s intervention into their affairs‚ with their deadline set for Tuesday.

The first part of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) with regards to the stepping down of the board has been met.

The second one was for the stepping aside of the senior management team‚ something that hasn’t been decided yet.

The composition of the team that’ll take CSA forward during the transitional period remains to be seen as the four independent board members were initially going to be part of the team.