Warriors on the road for opening 4-Day Franchise clash

After months of uncertainty, domestic cricket is set for a return to action after Cricket South Africa announced the fixture list for the 2020/2021 season on Friday.

Franchise cricket will start in the opening week of November, while the provincial men’s and women’s sides will have to wait a while longer, with their return expected in January.

The Warriors’ opening assignment in the red-ball competition will see them travel to Bloemfontein to take on the VKB Knights at the Mangaung Oval from November 2-5.

Their opening Momentum One-Day Cup fixture, which is scheduled for January 9, will see them go up against the Knights again, this time at the Kimberley Oval.

The six franchises will also play a CSA T20 Challenge in March as a result of the Mzansi Super League being postponed.

“We are pleased that no matches have been reduced despite the late start to the season,” CSA acting chief executive Kugandrie Govender said.

“Both the four-day series and the Momentum One-Day Cup will have the six competing teams divided into two pools of three teams each.

“They will play a double round of fixtures against teams in their own pool and a single round of cross-pool matches,” the CSA press statement read.

This, Govender said, would see a minimum of seven matches for each franchise and would be followed by a five-day final contested by the teams topping each pool.

The pools are:

4-Day Franchise Series (starting November 2), pool A: Cape Cobras, Titans, Warriors; pool B: Dolphins, Lions, Knights

One-Day Cup (starting January 8), pool A: Dolphins, Titans, Knights; pool B: Cape Cobras, Lions, Warriors