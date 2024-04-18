What should have been a regular practice session quickly escalated into a frantic dash across town to the hospital for young Caden “Booboo” Weise after a heavy fall at Rover Motocross Track on Wednesday.
HeraldLIVE
Rising motorsport star injured in MX crash
Image: Darryl Kukard
What should have been a regular practice session quickly escalated into a frantic dash across town to the hospital for young Caden “Booboo” Weise after a heavy fall at Rover Motocross Track on Wednesday.
The talented all-rounder, who was due to race at this weekend’s second round of the Algoa Motorsport Club Regional Main Circuit event at Aldo Scribante Raceway, suffered a ruptured spleen and other serious internal injuries.
He underwent emergency surgery on Wednesday evening and an extended stay in hospital is expected.
Weise who has South African colours for Motocross, recently made the transition to circuit racing on a Honda CBR 150 and was immediately impressed with his natural flair and ability which saw him immediately challenging the regular front-runners.
He also stepped into the navigators’ seat of a Toyota Conquest during the opening round of the Algoa Rally Club Championship that took place at Scribante on April 6 alongside his father Philip.
Weise will certainly be missed at Scribante this weekend where the largest group of riders seen for some time will line up on the start line.
There are a host of well-known out-of-town riders that will be making the trip to Scribante, with David Enticott and Darryl Barrington on their Kawasaki ZX10 bikes leading the way against the likes of local stars Bradley Rehse, Timothy Benn, Nkululeko Majola and Donovan van der Merwe.
The Bennet Plumbers Coastal Challenge for historic, classic and retro cars will be a memorable affair for the Marais family as three generations take to the track to race together for the first time.
Johan, driving a Ford Anglia will square up against his son Winston in a Lotus 7 and his grandson Jeandre in a Volkswagen Beetle.
Nick Davidson in his exceptionally quick Ford Escort will have his hands full as Ian Oberholzer returns in his large turbocharged Volvo 850 as well Aidan Barnard in his Opel Kadett.
A host of modified saloon drivers from East London will be in attendance with Bevan Schwarz leading the charge in his beautiful sounding class-A V8 Chevrolet Corvette along with the class-C BMWs of Paul Berry and Wade Wright and the impressive class-B VW SupaPolo of Julian Herman.
Daniel Bright makes a welcome return in his recently rebuilt VW Golf in class-X where he should tussle with the likes of the VWs of Juan “Bollie” van Rooyen, Aubrey du Plessis and Duncan Phillips.
The race day will end with a 45-minute mini-endurance race where the father-and-son pair of Timothy and Deal Ball will no doubt be considered the favourites as they come up against the likes of Bright in his championship-winning Lotus 7, Herman in the SupaPolo, Sarah Benn in her BMW, Tom Hugo in a Skyline and Aidan Barnard in his Kadett.
Upcoming events:
April 19: Volvo display at EP Veteran Car Club in Conyngham Road.
April 20: Algoa Motorsport Club Circuit Racing round 2 at Aldo Scribante Raceway.
April 27: EP Regional & AMSC Club Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante / Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR, Club Championship round 4 / Border Motocross round 3 in East London.
May 3-5: Simola Hill Climb
HeraldLIVE
