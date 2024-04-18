Sport

Nelson Mandela Bay youngsters off to Southern African chess champs

Premium
18 April 2024
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Fourteen young Nelson Mandela Bay Chess Union players will take part in the Southern African Junior Championship in Gauteng next week.

The five-day event will run from April 27 until May 1 and serves as a crucial stepping stone towards earning national colours, granting players the opportunity to represent SA in international and African games...

