Athletics series aims to unearth next generation of talent

Schoolchildren in Gqeberha’s northern suburbs will have the opportunity to showcase their athletic prowess when the Tennyson Mackay Athletics series is held over the next two months.
Billed as the revival of primary schools athletics in the region, the two-leg event, to be held on March 2 and April 6, will transform the Gelvandale Track into a hive of sporting activity for competitors and spectators.
The meetings will include various athletics events for boys and girls looking to have some fun, while also being able to show off their skills in front of friends, family and their peers
Derrick Hoshe of Atlantic Aces Athletics Club, who has been instrumental in the return of athletic events to the northern areas, having successfully hosted the Varsvlei Athletics series in 2023, said the project was part of their outreach programme to expose children of all ages from the region to the sport.
“We want to partner with whoever would be willing to join us in this initiative because our aim is to bring back athletics to the primary and high school children of the northern areas,” Hoshe said.
“We have also included U15 children in the programme because there are a number of children from the northern areas and townships who are over 13 and cannot participate in the normal EP Athletics primary school programmes.
“So we have opened this event to bring them on board as well because most of them are about to leave primary school and these will be great memories for them to have.”
Speaking about Mackay, Hoshe said while the former Alpha Primary principal was best known for his boxing exploits, his establishment of organised primary school programmes in the region could not be overlooked.
“He started the Gelvandale Schools Sports Board, partnering with various schools in the northern areas, and started having joint athletics meetings at the Gelvan Grounds.
“At that time, the Adcock Stadium and Gelvandale Track had not yet been built,” Hoshe said.
“On Thursdays, Alpha was the main sporting attraction for the community.
“Soccer at primary school level was at Alpha, while rugby was played at Hillcrest and Gelvandale primary schools in the ’60s and ’70s until the Adcock Stadium was built.
“He was also instrumental in establishing the EP Primary Schools’ Association, which comprised a host of sporting codes, and that is just a glimpse into the passion he had to see children develop and succeed on the sports field.”
Hoshe said invitations had been distributed to various northern areas and township schools across the metro, and several had already shown an interest in being a part of the event.
While acquiring sponsorship for this year had been an arduous task, he said, there had been good Samaritans who had come forward to assist, including the Mackay family themselves.
“We would love for this event to happen annually,” he said.
“Once we have completed the two events, we will compile a report and have a debrief to see how we can improve future editions.
“There have also been supporters who want to come on and be involved next year.”
The events will both start at 9am and will be free to enter for both athletes and spectators.
Hoshe said entries could be obtained by contacting Alpha Primary School on 041-452 3255. Entries would also be accepted on the morning of each event.
HeraldLIVE
Athletics series aims to unearth next generation of talent
Two-leg Tennyson Mackay event seeks to revive the sport among northern areas primary school pupils
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
