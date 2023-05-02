Paul Roos Gym shade SACS in sensational Hibbert Shield hockey finish

In a conclusion that was nothing short of sensational, Paul Roos Gymnasium scored two goals in the final three minutes to defeat the talented SACS outfit in the final on Sunday, regaining the Hibbert Shield hockey title they won in 2019.
After four days' of high-octane hockey at the Grey High Rectory astro in Gqeberha, the end result was a slight surprise as SACS are rated one of the best teams in the country.
It must be said, though, that Paul Roos are no slouches on the astro and they amply demonstrated their fighting spirit as they hit back for the win in the closing stages, with Reuben Sendzul eventually getting a hat-trick of goals.
After Litha Kraai netted a brilliant drag flick from a penalty corner on the stroke of halftime to put SACS 1-0 up, a lot of the action came in the latter part of the match.
Though SACS had the territorial domination for which they received five penalty corners, Paul Roos were always nipping at their heels and levelled the match after a penalty corner was transformed into a penalty stroke when the goalward-bound shot hit a defender on the body.
Sendzul made no mistake and the teams went into the fourth quarter deadlocked at 1-1.
Then came arguably the goal of the match as SACS player Josh Opperman picked up a loose ball near the halfway line, drove deep into the Paul Roos circle and unleashed Ray Bonnet to slip one through the normally tight Paul Roos defence.
SACS had a chance to conceivably put the match to bed as they poured into the Paul Roos circle once more, but the final shot of a goalmouth melee went just wide.
Then came the final drama as Paul Roos broke down field, and with SACS scrambling in defence, a penalty stroke was awarded for an infringement in the circle.
Again Sendzul was able to beat the goalkeeper to set up a remarkable finish.
By this stage the momentum was with the Stellenbosch outfit and when they attacked again, it resulted in their third penalty corner of the match.
Sendzul made himself the man of the moment when his unerring strike flashed into the goal, low and left, to give them the lead with seconds remaining.
There was just enough time for SACS to hit off and launch a final desperate attack, but the fired-up Paul Roos defence averted the danger to conclude a memorable match.
In the playoff for third place, Selborne produced one of their best performances of the tournament to defeat Garsfontein 2-0, while Grey High finished fifth with a hard-earned 3-2 result against Paarl Gymnasium.
