“But it was not our responsibility to say anything because they [J4Joy] made it clear they would pay [for Mayweather’s appearance] from their pockets.”
Matiti said the NPBPA were later informed that R20m had allegedly been requested by J4Joy from the national tourism department to fund Mayweather’s trip.
“We made it clear we would never allow that to happen. If such an amount was available from the government then it must better be used for development and promotion of the South Africa title.
“I then tried to get hold of Jacob but my calls were never answered.
“[There is] No way were we going to allow our government to support Floyd’s lavish lifestyle.
“People outside the boxing space were excited to sit next to Floyd . We were not. We have serious issues that require money for our sport to prosper.
“We appreciate what the king wanted to do [launching a boxing belt] but people around him must conduct their business well to make sure the king’s dignity remains intact.
“Despite many things that were done wrong we supported the actual boxing tournament.”
Mayweather’s attorneys alleged in a letter that Nododile had sent a fake payment confirmation to the US boxing legend’s company, The Money Team, causing Mayweather to refuse to honour the invite.
However, King Misizulu later said in a statement the tournament – moved to December 20 and then December 22 - would go ahead and Mayweather would be his guest.
Promoters’ body hits back at allegations over botched Mayweather plan
Columnist
Image: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The National Professional Boxing Promoters Association (NPBPA) has clarified its position regarding the botched mission by J4Joy promoter Jacob Mnisi to bring retired US billionaire boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Junior to South Africa.
The plan was for Mayweather to be part of a boxing tournament organised by J4Joy Promotions at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday, but it has been repeatedly delayed.
It was reported Mayweather wanted a R20m fee to appear as a guest.
The NPBPA responded to allegations made this week by J4Joy CEO Arnold Nododile against its chair, East London boxing promoter Ayanda Matiti.
Mayweather was to have been a special guest of Zulu King Misizulu kaZwelithini. The king this week said he instructed Nododile and J4Joy to invite the retired boxer, who won 15 major world championships, to the King Misuzulu International Boxing Tournament.
The plan fell apart and Nododile confirmed Mayweather was no longer coming. Nododile publicly blamed Matiti for writing a statement that alleged R20m had been requested by J4Joy to fly in Mayweather.
Nododile alleged the statement was a killer for their event and said it came after he had successfully convinced sponsors King Misuzulu was part of it.
“Matiti is behind all this because, though everyone was excited for Mayweather to come to the country. he [Matiti] alone was against it,” Nododile alleged to Daily Dispatch.
“I know for a fact that he tried to bring Mayweather to the country but was turned down. Now he is using the promoters’ association to fight his battles.”
Matiti called a media briefing to respond to the allegations.
“We were elated by the news that Floyd was coming here and what made us even happier was that this whole thing was to be done by our own member [Mnisi],” Matiti said.
“Naturally you would expect to hear a billionaire like Floyd would do some philanthropic work.
“But it was announced he was to sit next to the king and got us worried our colleague would part with lots of money for Floyd just to sit next to the king.
“But it was not our responsibility to say anything because they [J4Joy] made it clear they would pay [for Mayweather’s appearance] from their pockets.”
Matiti said the NPBPA were later informed that R20m had allegedly been requested by J4Joy from the national tourism department to fund Mayweather’s trip.
“We made it clear we would never allow that to happen. If such an amount was available from the government then it must better be used for development and promotion of the South Africa title.
“I then tried to get hold of Jacob but my calls were never answered.
“[There is] No way were we going to allow our government to support Floyd’s lavish lifestyle.
“People outside the boxing space were excited to sit next to Floyd . We were not. We have serious issues that require money for our sport to prosper.
“We appreciate what the king wanted to do [launching a boxing belt] but people around him must conduct their business well to make sure the king’s dignity remains intact.
“Despite many things that were done wrong we supported the actual boxing tournament.”
Mayweather’s attorneys alleged in a letter that Nododile had sent a fake payment confirmation to the US boxing legend’s company, The Money Team, causing Mayweather to refuse to honour the invite.
However, King Misizulu later said in a statement the tournament – moved to December 20 and then December 22 - would go ahead and Mayweather would be his guest.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer