Ruan Korb wins Vodacom Origins in St Francis

Golf can be a cruel game at times and while leader Ockie Strydom was busy racking up a quadruple-bogey eight at the par-four 11th hole, Ruan Korb was putting the finishing touches to his brilliant round of 63 by sinking yet another birdie putt on the final hole to win the Vodacom Origins of Golf St Francis Links tournament on Saturday.
Korb’s third successive birdie, to go with two-in-a-row on the 12th and 13th holes, saw him shoot an astonishing nine-under-par in the final round, leaving him on 13-under-par for the tournament.
Strydom had been on 15-under before the awful shock of his eight on the 11th, and thereafter he could only par his way through to the close, settling for a level-par 72 after being four-under at the turn.
That left the 37-year-old in second place on 11-under, two behind Korb.
Veteran Doug McGuigan also challenged for the title but bogeyed the last two holes when pushing for birdies to tie Korb, with the 52-year-old closing with a 71 that left him on nine-under and in third place for the tournament.
The 28-year-old Korb admitted that it was one of those idyllic days when he seemed to sink every putt he looked at.
“I enjoyed myself out there today, the weather was better and my putting was the main reason for my win, every putt just seemed to find the bottom of the cup,” Korb said.
“My putting was certainly much better than when I finished second in the SunBet Challenge Time Square in August.”
The Silver Lakes golfer, who had begun the final round seven shots off the pace, picked up decent momentum on the front nine with three birdies and a bogey in his first four holes, but he began pushing for the title with a brilliant run that saw him eagle the par-five sixth and then pick up shots at the next two holes.
He was now 10-under for the tournament and in striking distance, but his charge was reversed as he had a 15-minute delay at the ninth tee while the group in front searched for balls. Korb lost concentration and bogeyed both nine and 10.
“I said before the round that if I could get to 14-under then I would have a chance, but waiting on the ninth was a bit of a momentum-breaker,” Korb said.
“But after those two bogeys, I just tried to get calm and said to my caddie that we had to do something now otherwise the win is going to get away from us.”
Knowing he had to be positive, Korb birdied both the par-four 12th and the par-five 13th into the westerly wind, and then, with holes 16 and 17 heading in the opposite direction, he took advantage with two more birdies.
The three on the par-four 18th was the icing on the cake for his second Sunshine Tour victory, his first coming at the Time Square Casino Challenge at Wingate Park Country Club in 2020.
“It’s a big confidence-booster to win at this time of year, with the big summer events coming up,” Korb said. — Vlismas Media
Ruan Korb wins Vodacom Origins in St Francis
Silver Lakes golfer shoots nine-under-par in final round to see off Strydom
Image: TYRONE WINFIELD/ GALLO IMAGES/ SUNSHINE TOUR
Golf can be a cruel game at times and while leader Ockie Strydom was busy racking up a quadruple-bogey eight at the par-four 11th hole, Ruan Korb was putting the finishing touches to his brilliant round of 63 by sinking yet another birdie putt on the final hole to win the Vodacom Origins of Golf St Francis Links tournament on Saturday.
Korb’s third successive birdie, to go with two-in-a-row on the 12th and 13th holes, saw him shoot an astonishing nine-under-par in the final round, leaving him on 13-under-par for the tournament.
Strydom had been on 15-under before the awful shock of his eight on the 11th, and thereafter he could only par his way through to the close, settling for a level-par 72 after being four-under at the turn.
That left the 37-year-old in second place on 11-under, two behind Korb.
Veteran Doug McGuigan also challenged for the title but bogeyed the last two holes when pushing for birdies to tie Korb, with the 52-year-old closing with a 71 that left him on nine-under and in third place for the tournament.
The 28-year-old Korb admitted that it was one of those idyllic days when he seemed to sink every putt he looked at.
“I enjoyed myself out there today, the weather was better and my putting was the main reason for my win, every putt just seemed to find the bottom of the cup,” Korb said.
“My putting was certainly much better than when I finished second in the SunBet Challenge Time Square in August.”
The Silver Lakes golfer, who had begun the final round seven shots off the pace, picked up decent momentum on the front nine with three birdies and a bogey in his first four holes, but he began pushing for the title with a brilliant run that saw him eagle the par-five sixth and then pick up shots at the next two holes.
He was now 10-under for the tournament and in striking distance, but his charge was reversed as he had a 15-minute delay at the ninth tee while the group in front searched for balls. Korb lost concentration and bogeyed both nine and 10.
“I said before the round that if I could get to 14-under then I would have a chance, but waiting on the ninth was a bit of a momentum-breaker,” Korb said.
“But after those two bogeys, I just tried to get calm and said to my caddie that we had to do something now otherwise the win is going to get away from us.”
Knowing he had to be positive, Korb birdied both the par-four 12th and the par-five 13th into the westerly wind, and then, with holes 16 and 17 heading in the opposite direction, he took advantage with two more birdies.
The three on the par-four 18th was the icing on the cake for his second Sunshine Tour victory, his first coming at the Time Square Casino Challenge at Wingate Park Country Club in 2020.
“It’s a big confidence-booster to win at this time of year, with the big summer events coming up,” Korb said. — Vlismas Media
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer