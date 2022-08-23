Collegians women beat Tornados twice in double-header

The weather once again wreaked havoc, with many EP Hockey league games postponed on Saturday due to the turf being waterlogged and unsafe to play on.
The focal challenge of the weekend was a two-part women’s premier league fixture which saw Gelvandale Tornados facing Old Collegians in their double-header pool games at the KC March Astro.
On Friday night, Gelvandale Tornados hosted Old Collegians at the KC March Astro, and on Sunday afternoon, Old Collegians welcomed Tornados in the reverse fixture at Collegiate.
In the first match, Old Collegians stormed into the lead in the first chukka and never looked back.
In the eighth minute, Elizabeth Porter put away a great strike from a well-taken penalty corner and, four minutes later, Iman Bonnasse increased the lead with a well-timed field goal to give Old Collegians a 2-0 lead in the first chukka.
Lily Sharp scored a well-run field goal, making it 3-0 for Old Collegians at halftime.
The second half was a much closer game, with Shayna Harmse getting one back for Tornados with a good strike into the corner from a well-played field goal, with the final score 3-1 to Old Collegians.
The second game was a vastly different affair, with Old Collegians dominating from the start to the final whistle.
Hannah Griffen’s double strike in the first chukka gave Old Collegians a 2-0 lead at the first mini-break, withSilje Ferreira making it 3-0 at halftime.
Abigail Fouche got one back for Tornados from a mistake made in the “D” by Old Collegians, making it 3-1 in favour of Old Collegians after three chukkas.
But that was not enough to stem the tide in their favour as Old Collegians upped their tempo in the fourth chukka, with Ferreira bagging her second penalty corner goal before both Bonnasse and Farzaana Fredericks landed two well-played field goals each, giving Old Collegians a well-deserved 6-1 win.
Earlier in the week, UHC Galaxies stunned OC Academy, the runaway log leaders in the women’s Presidents League, with a 2-1 defeat — the Academy’s first loss of the season.
Courtney Every and Nicole Kemp were in top form for Galaxies with stunning goals and goalkeeper Mija Kliment had a sensational day with some breathtaking saves.
The results are:
Women
Premier League: Gelvandale Tornados 1 Old Collegians 3, Old Collegians 6 Gelvandale Tornados 1.
Presidents League: Gelvandale Panthers 2 St Peters 5, UHC Galaxies 2 OC Academy 1, PEC Gladiators 0 St Peters 6, St Peters vs UHC Galaxies postponed, PEC Gladiators vs Gelvandale Panthers postponed, OC Academy 1 NMU Gusheretts 0, Gelvandale Panthers 5 WOSA 0.
Men
Premier League: NMU 1 PEC Chargers 4, Old Grey 0 Lakeside Cavaliers 9.
Presidents League: PEC Aloes 5 WOSA 3, Old Grey Unicorns 0 Gelvandale Knights 2, NMU Gushers vs WOSA postponed.
HeraldLIVE
Collegians women beat Tornados twice in double-header
Saturday’s storm sees several EP Hockey league games postponed
Image: Werner Hills
