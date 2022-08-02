Dabaza retains Eastern Cape junior-flyweight title
Kariega boxer defeats Mdantsane’s Goniwe on points
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 02 August 2022
Kariega’s Mzwabantu “The Angel” Dabaza successfully defended his Eastern Cape junior-flyweight title when he defeated Mdantsane’s Hlomla “Cola” Goniwe on points at the Sizakele Khonzi Hall in KwaNobuhle at the weekend.
The tournament was staged by Silondokuhle Boxing Promotions in conjunction with the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture...
Kariega’s Mzwabantu “The Angel” Dabaza successfully defended his Eastern Cape junior-flyweight title when he defeated Mdantsane’s Hlomla “Cola” Goniwe on points at the Sizakele Khonzi Hall in KwaNobuhle at the weekend.
The tournament was staged by Silondokuhle Boxing Promotions in conjunction with the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture...
