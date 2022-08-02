×

Sport

Dabaza retains Eastern Cape junior-flyweight title

Kariega boxer defeats Mdantsane’s Goniwe on points

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 02 August 2022

Kariega’s Mzwabantu “The Angel” Dabaza successfully defended his Eastern Cape junior-flyweight title when he defeated Mdantsane’s Hlomla “Cola” Goniwe on points at the Sizakele Khonzi Hall in KwaNobuhle at the weekend.

The tournament was staged by Silondokuhle Boxing Promotions in conjunction with the department of sport, recreation, arts and culture...

