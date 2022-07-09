WATCH | Supertubes to welcome world’s best surfers

Jeffreys Bay surfer Joshe Faulkner has been awarded the men’s event wild card.
Faulkner will make his debut tour appearance alongside fellow South Africans Jordy Smith and Matthew McGillivray in front of his home crowd.
Faulkner has overcome plenty of obstacles in his life but focused on surfing to stay on the right path.
Fighting for a chance to qualify, Faulkner impressed in the Challenger Series events in Australia earlier in 2022.
“This is a dream come true,” Faulkner said.
“I can’t believe it. It’s been a childhood dream for all of us.
“I’m so stoked, I can’t wait to tell my family and everyone that has helped me get to this point.
“Thank you to WSL, this is the biggest opportunity I’ve ever received in my life, so I’m going to give it my all.”
Tia Blanco (US) received the women’s event wild card from winning The Ultimate Surfer, and it will also be her first time surfing this wave on the tour.
Filipe Toledo (BRA), world No 1 and 2018 Corona Open J-Bay winner, will bring his electric surfing to Supertubes with less pressure hanging over his head after clinching a spot in the WSL Final 5 during the Oi Rio Pro.
He will, however, want to retain the top spot heading into the finals and is likely to pull out all the stops at a location where he has scored multiple perfect 10s showcasing his talents.
Carissa Moore (HAW), five-time WSL Champion and current ranking leader, returns to Jeffreys Bay carrying a lot of momentum after her first tour win for the season at the Oi Rio Pro and clinching the first spot in the WSL Final 5.
Moore won the previous Corona Open J-Bay in 2019 and will surely hope to defend her title to keep her hands on the yellow jersey.
The 2019 winner, Gabriel Medina (BRA), will not be surfing in Jeffreys Bay after he injured his knee during the Oi Rio Pro presented by Corona in Saquarema.
Medina underwent an MRI on both knees and a grade 2 to 3 injury of the medial collateral ligament of the left knee was diagnosed.
He will be replaced by a 2023 season wild card and 2022 injury replacement, Yago Dora (BRA).
The event opens on Tuesday and holds a competition waiting period through July 21.
The competition will be broadcast live on WorldSurfLeague.com, WSL’s YouTube channel, and the free WSL app. — WSL
