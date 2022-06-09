×

Sport

'It's painful, you left us so early' — tributes pour in for boxing sensation Simiso Buthelezi

Cebelihle Bhengu
Reporter
09 June 2022
A promotional poster for Simiso Buthelezi's fight against Siphesihle Mntungwa.
A promotional poster for Simiso Buthelezi's fight against Siphesihle Mntungwa.
Image: SUPPLIED

News of boxing sensation Simiso Buthelezi's death has been met with shock and sadness as many South Africans pay tribute to the star.

Buthelezi died on Tuesday in a hospital in Durban, Boxing SA confirmed.

He had participated in a match on Sunday against Siphesihle Mntungwa. Spectators watched in horror as Buthelezi became disoriented in the 10th and final round.

A viral video shows him throwing punches at an empty corner.

The referee can be seen immediately waving to indicate the fight is over. The regulator said Buthelezi collapsed and was taken to hospital where he was found to have sustained a brain injury that caused internal bleeding. 

“Boxing SA will conduct an independent review of the injury and will then make public the results of that review.”

Rapper and boxing fanatic Cassper Nyovest conveyed condolences to Buthelezi's family.

“It takes [a] true warrior to get in the ring and entertain people through the fistic art. May God be with your soul and heal your family,” he tweeted. 

Here's a look at some of the tributes to the boxer on social media: 

