'It's painful, you left us so early' — tributes pour in for boxing sensation Simiso Buthelezi
News of boxing sensation Simiso Buthelezi's death has been met with shock and sadness as many South Africans pay tribute to the star.
Buthelezi died on Tuesday in a hospital in Durban, Boxing SA confirmed.
He had participated in a match on Sunday against Siphesihle Mntungwa. Spectators watched in horror as Buthelezi became disoriented in the 10th and final round.
A viral video shows him throwing punches at an empty corner.
I was at the #boxing in KZN yesterday and this is one of the strangest and saddest things I've seen in the sport. Thoughts and prayers with Simiso Buthelezi who is now in an induced coma in hospital 🙏🏿🙏🏿 @SABC_Sport #SizenzaZonke pic.twitter.com/1097yFtKmY— Tracksuit (@ThabisoMosia) June 6, 2022
The referee can be seen immediately waving to indicate the fight is over. The regulator said Buthelezi collapsed and was taken to hospital where he was found to have sustained a brain injury that caused internal bleeding.
“Boxing SA will conduct an independent review of the injury and will then make public the results of that review.”
Rapper and boxing fanatic Cassper Nyovest conveyed condolences to Buthelezi's family.
“It takes [a] true warrior to get in the ring and entertain people through the fistic art. May God be with your soul and heal your family,” he tweeted.
Here's a look at some of the tributes to the boxer on social media:
RIP to Simiso Buthelezi. It takes true warrior to get in the ring and entertain people through the fistic art. May God be with your soul and heal your family. #SimisoButhelezi— Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) June 8, 2022
The death of the Boxer Simiso Buthelezi is the saddest thing man💔 and that video is sad to watch,seeing him start to lose sense of his surroundings💔— Ndoni (@Ndoni_M) June 8, 2022
Simiso Buthelezi, lala mnyamana kaNgqengelele, Mnandingamondi 🕊🕊— Lethokuhle Kambule 🇿🇦 (@IamLtkWarric) June 8, 2022
This Simiso Buthelezi story is just heartbreaking 💔— Bobbie Neo Lehana (@Bobbie_Lehana) June 8, 2022
Rest in peace to Simiso Buthelezi, many of you would’ve seen the video of Simiso boxing an ‘invisible opponent’ in a clip that recently went viral.— Footy Limbs (@FootyLimbs) June 8, 2022
Sadly, he didn’t make it. Absolute tragedy. God rest his soul & God bless his family. ❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/vtA9GVGfh6
That Simiso Buthelezi video sends shivers down my spine. May his soul rest in peace. Nkos'yam 💔😣🙏— Zikode (@ZeezouBright) June 8, 2022
Rest in peace Simiso Buthelezi. It's painful you left us so early. As isosha, ufele emsebenzini doing what you loved. Phumula ngoxolo. 💔💔— Tat'uRadebe (@hlubizer) June 8, 2022
