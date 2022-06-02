Action aplenty at Gqeberha leg of Extreme Festival

With Gqeberha’s leg of the Extreme Festival out of the way, the action intensifies as the battle for the various national motorsport titles heads to the Red Star Raceway for the next instalment.

Nelson Mandela Bay’s racing faithful turned up in their droves at the Aldo Scribante racetrack where they were treated to brilliant racing at the weekend.

To top the bill, Toyota drivers Robert Wolk and Michael van Rooyen shared out the Global Touring Car race wins, while twice second on the day, young gun Saood Variawa took overall honours.

Wolk made no mistakes from pole position in his Chemical Logistics Corolla as he claimed a lights-to-flag race one victory.

Wolk fended off Bradley Liebenberg’s Hype Golf until a gearbox issue hampered the Golf, as teen sensation Variawa’s Gazoo Corolla took up the chase as Volkswagen Motorsport Golf pilot Daniel Rowe then pipped Liebenberg to fourth.

Van Rooyen’s reverse grid pole position paid off handsomely as he converted it into a hard-fought race 2 victory, despite Liebenberg hounding him throughout, but not before Variawa stole second for a Toyota 1-2 with Liebenberg third.

The GTC SupaCup races delivered thrilling action as race one winner Jeff Kruger held on to take the day by all of one second, while Jason Campos beat brother Keegan to second by four-thousandths of a second.

Fourth-placed overall, youngster Leyton Fourie and fellow rookie Arnold Neveling delivered their second reverse grid1-2 in race two, while local hero Nick Davidson made it three Masters class wins in a row.

Jonathan du Toit’s TAR Lamborghini Huracán pipped Charl Arangies’ Stradale Audi R8 LMS to G+H Extreme Supercar pole position as both lapped Scribante in the 57 second bracket.

A first race restart appeared to be going Du Toit’s way, but Arangies soon made his move to take a lead he would hold to the finish.

Paolo Loureiro’s BMW was third from Greg Parton’s Lamborghini, and Kwanda Mokoena and Marius Jackson’s Audis.

Arangies won race two despite Du Toit’s best efforts to stop him. Jackson ended up in a lonely third place.

Cape Town Bullion IT driver Jurie Swart consolidated his Compcare Volkswagen Polo Cup championship lead as he came from behind to take the first race victory.

He then drove home third behind Lee Thompson’s Universal Polo and pole man Clinton Bezuidenhout’s Stu Davidson car in race two to take the day by the narrowest of margins.

Lee Thompson then grabbed pole position, made his way to the front of the pack and led race two from lights to flag from Bezuidenhout, Swart, Van der Merwe and Visser.

In single-seater action, Alex Vos took his maiden Investchem Formula 1600 victory in race one after making a great getaway off pole position to grab a lead he held throughout.

Josh le Roux had to settle for second from Gerard Geldenhuys, Troy Dolinschek and Nicholas van Weely.

The second race benefited Le Roux as he blasted off the line and drove away to win from Antwan Geldenhuys, Dolinschek, Vos and Van Weely to take the day from Vos and Dolinschek.

Ian Schofield, meanwhile, took Formula Ford Kent honours from Allen Meyer and Graham Hepburn.

David Enticott held race two winner Jayson Lamb off to take the Sunbet ZX10 Masters two-wheel honours for the day as Graeme van Breda ended third overall from Trevor Westman, Rob Cragg and Michael Smit.

The DOE Formula Vees rounded off a splendid day of racing with veteran Peter Hills emerging on top after three hard-fought races.

He beat Lushen Ramchander, Greg Wilson, son Brandon Hills, Shaun van der Linde and Josef Kotze to top honours.