Rossouw won’t take DRC opponent lightly

Joburg-based fighter believes he has what it takes to flatten Welcome Malumbu

By Amir Chetty -

Gqeberha-born professional Darrin Rossouw will be looking to pick up where he left off when he returns to the ring at ESPN Africa Boxing 17 in Johannesburg on Thursday.



Coming off the back of a sixth-round knockout victory against Zimbabwean Thembani Mhlanga, Rossouw, who is yet to taste defeat, will be gunning to keep his unbeaten 4-0 record intact. ..