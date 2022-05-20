Nelson Mandela Bay powerlifter aims to qualify for international meet
Debut at country’s premier powerlifting competition a big motivator for Katushabe to improve and get stronger
Gqeberha powerlifter Edgar Katushabe will be looking to use the next six months to get his squat to peak performance as he hopes to qualify for the Iron Wars later in 2022.
Katushabe competed at the invite-only Elite Raw 2022 powerlifting meet on May 14, going toe to toe with some of SA’s best powerlifters. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.