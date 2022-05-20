Nelson Mandela Bay powerlifter aims to qualify for international meet

Debut at country’s premier powerlifting competition a big motivator for Katushabe to improve and get stronger

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Gqeberha powerlifter Edgar Katushabe will be looking to use the next six months to get his squat to peak performance as he hopes to qualify for the Iron Wars later in 2022.



Katushabe competed at the invite-only Elite Raw 2022 powerlifting meet on May 14, going toe to toe with some of SA’s best powerlifters. ..