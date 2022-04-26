‘Bulldogs won’t be a pushover’

Tough derby encounter on cards for Saturday, says Elephants captain Mattheus

Form and past results will go out the window when EP face arch-rivals the Border Bulldogs in what is expected to be a hotly contested derby battle at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, Elephants skipper Garrick Mattheus says.



While EP have a full house of 10 points from two games on the Currie Cup First Promotion barometer log (SA teams only), Border have lost all three of their opening games and have zero log points...