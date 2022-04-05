Lambrechts credits team support in 70.3 triumph

Lambrechts said the swim cancellation was disappointing but he knew that it would mean he needed to work harder in the remaining disciplines.

“The swim is actually one of my strong points, so when it was cancelled I knew we would need to push hard on the bike.

“It was not easy, it was quite windy and rainy at the start of the bike, we had a tailwind going out so it was not that bad, and the headwind did not affect me too much, I had a bit more energy on the run due to not swimming,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the women’s race, it was Marizaan Vermeulen, racing in her debut 70.3 event, who took the overall gold medal in a time of 4:22.56.

She was followed home by Gqeberha’s Antonelle Saporta (4:24.23) and Shannon Lourens (4:22.33) in third.

Saporta, who claimed gold in the 40-44 age group, said: “It was so nice to be back on an Ironman course, I did a few short course races in recent weeks, so it was nice to be back on the red carpet again.

“Having the swim cancelled was a real mind-shift for me, but my coach said I must put my head in the game as I could still bike and run.

“I wasn’t going to go too hard on the bike to save some energy for the run, as the swim and run are my stronger legs.

“I had to go very hard on the bike to try to stay with my competition, when I came into transition, I made up a bit of time there.

“I felt really great on the first 11km of the run, but from 2km I really battled, but I just put my head down, when you know that your competitors are also battling, it was just about me keeping my head to the end.” s

HeraldLIVE