Madibaz athletes shine at NMB Track and Field League event

A total of 96 athletes participated in 256 events in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Track and Field League four meeting at the NMU Madibaz Stadium at the weekend.

Madibaz Athletics Club coach Gerrie Posthumus expressed satisfaction with the performance of his athletes.

Madibaz’s Shirley Nekhubvi ran her personal best time in her second 400m in 53.55, her previous best time was 54.80 in Belgium in 2021.

Teammate Darryl Lottering came first in the 400m in 48.12, which was a fair performance after coming back from a hamstring injury.

Heat Athletics Club high performance coach Jessi Kahn confirmed that eight athletes from her club had qualified for the ASA Youth, Sub Youth and Junior Championships which will take place in Potchefstroom from Thursday to Saturday.

Six of the athletes are Ryan Jordan (men U20 400m), Keenan Adams (boys U18 100m), Cole Moultrie (boys U16 100m, 200m), Thriscka Stapelberg (women U20 100mH), Amber Elliott (girls U18 100m, 200m) and Anri van Zyl (girls U18 100m, 100mH).

Keira van Heerden (girls U16 400m) and Travis Pheiffer (boys U16 100mH, 200m) also qualified but will not compete at the championships.

The final Track and Field League five event is at the Westbourne Oval on Saturday next week.

Spectators are welcome at a cost of R30 a person within Covid-19 protocols.