Riddle, Ackermann charge to African Cup gold in Bay

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Gqeberha-born triathlete Jamie Riddle delivered on his promise of making a statement as he stormed home to claim the African Cup Triathlon title at a sun-kissed Hobie Beach on Sunday afternoon.



Riddle, toeing the line for his first race of the season, was too good for his competitors in the men’s elite race and seemed to get stronger on the run portion of the race to break the tape in a time of 1 hr 51 mins, and 33 secs in the Olympic distance event...