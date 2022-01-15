Djokovic fights visa cancellation on grounds decision was ‘irrational’

Australia cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa on the grounds his presence in the country might excite anti-vaccination sentiment, and not because he posed a health threat by being unvaccinated against Covid-19, his lawyers told a court on Friday.

Immigration minister Alex Hawke's decision was "patently irrational", Djokovic's lawyer Nicholas Wood told the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia, explaining that would be the main reason for asking the court to quash the second cancellation of his visa.

His lawyers are pressing for the case to be heard on Sunday so that if he is successful and is allowed to stay, he will be able to compete in the Australian Open, which starts on Monday, in a bid to win a record 21st major title.

In the meantime the court said he would be put in detention from 8am on Saturday, with allowance to attend his lawyers' offices under guard to prepare for the case and watch the court hearing, possibly on Sunday.