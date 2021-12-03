EPA athletes part of strong Team SA squad for games

It is going to be a jam-packed weekend for athletics.

Team SA will be sending a powerful squad of nearly 240 athletes and officials to the upcoming African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Games to be held in Maseru, Lesotho, from December 3-12.

The year's final track and field competition for high school and older athletes will be held at the Westbourne Oval on Saturday and the NMB 1 City Marathon will be hosted at Fairview racecourse, also on Saturday.

The AUSC Games are a traditional breeding ground of young teenage talent coming through the system and have in the past seen the likes of Wayde van Niekerk, Caster Semenya and Chad le Clos represent Team SA at this event.

All three went on to become Olympic gold medallists, which shows the emerging talent that competes at these Games. The Games were scheduled to be hosted in 2020, but was postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s exciting and heart-warming to see so many young, talented athletes selected to represent Team SA at these AUSC Region 5 Games,” SA Sports Confederation & Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Barry Hendricks said.

“These are the stars of tomorrow and we are proud of all the hard work they have put in, along with everyone who has been supporting them on their sporting journeys so far. We look forward to them having a hugely successful time in Maseru,” he said.

Three EP Athletics athletes will be competing in Lesotho, accompanied by local coach Jessi Kahn.

Wernich van Rensburg, 17 of Daniel Pienaar High, will be in action in the U18 400m hurdles.

Anke Serfontein of Pearson and Emma Kruse of DSG, both 17, will compete in the U18 1500m and 800m.

“This will be the first time we are participating in the African Championships and we are super excited,” coach Jessi Kahn said.

“We fly to Johannesburg on Saturday and then travel to Maseru by bus on Sunday and the programme starts on Monday, December 6,” she said.

Riaan Barnard, EP Athletics Track and Field chair is proud of the local athletes’ achievements this year.

“When EP Athletics hosts track and field competitions with the financial sponsorship of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, it creates the opportunity to showcase our competitive local athletes.

“We are watching the promising progress of our regional athletes as they compete against the country's best athletes and we are confident that the Eastern Cape has a lot of talent.”

“We are thrilled that three of our U18 age category athletes have been selected to represent SA at the AUSC Region V games in Maseru next week.”

“This weekend we have close to 190 athletes participating in preparation for qualifying for the 2022 national championships.

“The programmes, fixtures and selection criteria for the 2022 season will be shared in the near future,” he said.

SA Para Athletics team

Boys: Richard Matthee (T12), Mosimanegape Ditibane (T12), Phuthi Matlala (T12), Ismail Uziar (T13), PJ Klopper (T13)

Girls: Sebongile Mapande (T12), Mpho Machete (T12), Oratile Leepile (T12), Simphiwe Khumalo (T13),

Coaches and management: Mark Lewis, Magda Wessels, Ben Dikgwejane

SA Athletics team

Boys: Neo Mosebi (100m/4x100m), Lerato Matjila 100m/4x100m, Liam Buck (200m/4x100m), Luqmaan Gabier (200m/100m), Divan Vlok (400m/4x100m Mixed), Tjaart Van der Walt (400m/4x100m Mixed), Mpho Jack (800m), Karabelo Motlhabedi (800m), Johannes Morepe (1500m), Dylan Pienaar (1500m), Sanele Zixunge (3000m), Siyabonga Mvelase (2000M SC), Michael-Jan De Beer (110mH, 400mH), Mujaahid Ismail (110mH), Wernich Van Rensburg (400mH), Brian Raats (High Jump), Asande Mthembu (Long Jump), Ethan Olivier (Triple Jump), Aiden Smith (Shot Put), Christiaan Bester (10000m RW)

Girls: Viwe Jingqi (100m/200m/4x100m), Kayla La Grange (100m/200m/4x100m), Precious Molepo (400m/4x400m Mixed), Michaela Thompsen (400m/4x400m Mixed), Paballo Radebe (800m), Emma Kruse (800m), Mika Booysen (1500m), Anke Serfontein (1500m), Naledi Makgata (3000m), Erasei Boer (100mH/4X100), Chane Kok (100mH/4X100), Anje Nel (400mH), Germarie Spershott (400mH), Arwen Richardson (High Jump), Julienne Strydom (Long Jump), Johani Van Tonder (Triple Jump), Zonica Lindeque (Shot Put), Marizel Meintjies (5000mRW), Puleng Moetseneng (5000mRW)

Coaches and officials: Sabata Kumalo, Jessi Kahn, George Mehale, Janita Eva