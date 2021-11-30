Tiger Woods: Hope to return to golf, won’t be full-time

Tiger Woods spoke in-depth about his future in golf for the first time since a single-car accident in February resulted in injuries to his right leg and foot.

Woods said during an interview with Golf Digest that he is accepting the “unfortunate reality” that he will no longer be a full-time player on the PGA Tour.

“I think something that is realistic is playing the Tour one day — never full-time ever again — but pick and choose, just like Mr (Ben) Hogan did,” Woods said. “Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that.

“You practice around that, and you gear yourself up for that. I think that's how I'm going to have to play it from now on. It's an unfortunate reality, but it's my reality. And I understand it, and I accept it.”

Woods has not played since the Feb. 23 crash in Southern California, which he said left him wondering if he'd need the leg amputated.

“There was a point in time when — I wouldn't say it was 50/50, but it was damn near there if I was going to walk out of that hospital with one leg,” Woods said.

The 14-time major champion fought through several injuries during his heyday and needed time to recover from four back surgeries he underwent between 2014 and 2017. His most recent major title was the 2019 Masters, which marked his first in 11 years.

Woods recently posted a video of himself hitting a ball on a driving range with the caption, “Making progress.”

•Major champions Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson are among the marquee names that have been confirmed to play the Feb. 3-6 Saudi International, tournament organisers said.

Paul Casey, Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott, Abraham Ancer, Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood were also among those confirmed for the event at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

The tournament, which has stirred controversy in the light of allegations of human rights abuses against the Saudi government, takes place at the same time as the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the PGA Tour said it had yet to grant Tour members waivers to compete at the non-PGA event.

“We have not granted any conflicting event releases for the Saudi International tournament,” Laura Neal, executive vice-president of communications at the PGA Tour, told Reuters.

“Per PGA TOUR regulations, a decision on conflicting event releases can be made up until 30 days before the event's first round.”

Eight players, including world number three Johnson, had applied for waivers, Golfweek reported last month. If they are not granted and the players compete there anyway, they will likely face a fine.

All eight of the players who reportedly applied for waivers were listed as confirmed for the event. — Field Level Media