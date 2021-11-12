Tearful Kekana ends 10-year stay at Downs

Hlompho Kekana could not hold back the tears as he bid an emotional farewell to his Mamelodi Sundowns teammates at their headquarters in Chloorkop yesterday.

Kekana, 36, reached an agreement to end his contract with the Tshwane giants, after serving them for 10 years.

He had signed a four-year deal with the Brazilians in 2020, and the club chairperson Tlhopie Motsepe confirmed that they had paid for the remainder of his contract and gave him his clearance.

The Zebediela-born midfielder captained the Brazilians for six years, winning the CAF Champions League title and the Super Cup in 2016 and 2017, and six league titles in more than 350 matches.

“I could not have asked for better teammates than the Sundowns players. It was an honour to captain this team, and I am left with beautiful memories. Football is a short-term career, and it is what you do and get out of those moments. I achieved what I did because of the coaches and outstanding teammates. I thank everybody for allowing me to showcase my career. There is nothing [better] in football than a feeling of winning trophies.

“If you set goals and dream big, the sky is the limit,” said Kekana as he received a standing ovation from his teammates before he sat down and broke into tears.

Motsepe hailed Kekana as an inspiration and said he lived the values of the club.

“The career of a footballer is short. We say thank you and goodbye to Kekana. He left this club in a better position than he found it. A few weeks ago, Sundowns and Kekana mutually decided to allow the player to leave. The club made sure that the remaining portion owed to the player was paid and brought forward to allow Kekana to continue whatever destiny he wanted. We will establish a position for him as soon as possible if he no longer wishes to continue playing elsewhere. We welcome the opportunity for Kekana to return as a coach, ambassador and administrator to develop his second career. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” said Motsepe.

Teammates Kennedy Mweene, George Maluleka and Lyle Lakay wished him well.

“Thanks for all the memories and advice. I wish you everything of the best,” said Lakay.

“I wish you well in your future endeavours. Shine like a diamond and have fun,” said Maluleka.

“Good luck, captain. We achieved a lot with you. The next team that he will play with will learn a lot from him. We will miss you,” said Mweene.