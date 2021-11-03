Viktor Hovland excited for first PGA Tour title defense

A trip to the resorts around Cancun, Mexico, would be a welcome destination for pretty much anyone. For Viktor Hovland this week, there's something more to revel in besides the weather.

The 24-year-old from Norway will make the first title defense of his PGA Tour career at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, beginning Thursday at El Camaleon Golf Club.

Hovland won last year's edition in December with a 20-under 264 for his second victory on tour.

He won the Puerto Rico Open for his maiden title earlier in 2020, but opted not to return there in 2021 because he had qualified for the WGC-Workday Championship contested the same week.

"This is my fourth time playing a PGA Tour event here and I also played the World Amateur here a few years back, so it's going to be my fifth time at this property," Hovland said.

"So it's kind of weird coming to a place where I almost feel like a veteran since I haven't been out here very long."

Ranked No. 17 in the world, Hovland is seeking to build upon a 2021 that saw him tie for fifth at the Tour Championship and represent Team Europe at the Ryder Cup.

He also grabbed his first European Tour victory in June at the high-profile BMW International Open.

Understandably, Hovland feels he's more seasoned than this time a year ago.

"I just feel like I have a better understanding of myself and my own game and just being kind of comfortable doing what I'm doing," Hovland said.

"Even though I haven't maybe put myself in as many places to win tournaments since then as I maybe would have liked, but I feel like I'm definitely handling the pressure in the moment a lot better.

"I remember last year I was so nervous coming down the stretch. Now, I was still able to pull it off, but I was really nervous and I feel like now I'm handling that a lot better." - Field Level Media