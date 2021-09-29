Bay geared up for return of SA Lifesaving Championship
More than 1,000 athletes from around the country to compete in event starting on Saturday
Reaffirming Nelson Mandela Bay’s status as a leading city for the hosting of sporting events will be the aim when the DHL South African Lifesaving Championships gets under way on Saturday.
These were the words of deputy mayor Loxolo Namette ahead of the championships making a return to Gqeberha after being cancelled in 2020 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic...
