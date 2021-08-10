Olympic medallists Tatjana Schoenmaker and Bianca Buitendag will be smiling all the way to the bank after the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) and the sports ministry confirmed that the two would be handsomely rewarded financially.

Sascoc president Barry Hendricks said on Tuesday that contrary to recent media reports‚ athletes who have won medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games and Paralympics will receive financial bonuses.

Swimmer Schoenmaker and Buitendag won their silvers on the same day on day seven of the Games, before the former triumphed in the 200m breaststroke for Team SA’s first and only gold medal a few days later.

Sascoc vice-president Lwandile Simelane and sports minister Nathi Mthethwa were non-committal last week when asked about the financial rewards for Olympic medallists.

The seeming hesitancy led to reports at the weekend suggesting that the Olympic medallists were not going to get bonuses‚ as has always been the case with previous Games. But Hendricks said reports claiming that Sascoc would not be rewarding Schoenmaker and Buitendag due to lack of funds were off the mark.