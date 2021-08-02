Argentina women reach semis for first time since 2012, sending Germany packing

"We have to keep fighting," said Argentina's Maria Victoria Granatto.

"We are going to play one of the most important games of our lives."

Argentina stepped up the pace against their opponents from the start in the game, with their skilful and fast attackers posing a threat to the Germans.

Their effort came to fruition shortly before the halftime break when a hard pass from Rocio Sanchez Moccia crossed in front of the goal to reach Agustina Albertarrio, who deflected the ball with her stick behind the German goalie.

The game had barely restarted when Maria Victoria Granatto doubled the score off a penalty corner with about a minute left to play until the halftime break.

After the halftime break, the Germans were unable to break down their opponent's defence. Argentina sealed the win in the 52th minute when Valentina Raposo Ruiz scored her country's third goal through another penalty corner.

"The first goal was the knockout for us because then they get their chests up and they get better and better," said veteran Franzisca Hauke, who played her last match for Germany.

"I'm really disappointed and sad that it's the end of my journey," she said, letting out tears.

Hauke's brother Tobias is captain of Germany's men's squad that reached the semi-finals after winning against Argentina on Sunday.

"We watched the game yesterday," she said.

"We knew that Argentina's women are the better team. They have really good strikers, they're really fast."

- Reuters