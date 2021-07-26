Spanish motorbike rider dies in junior race crash
Hugo Millán, a 14-year-old Spanish rider, died on Sunday after he was involved in a serious collision in a junior championship race at the MotorLand Aragon in Spain.
Millán competed in the European Talent Cup, a category of the FIM CEV Repsol which is an international championship for teenage riders.
We are so sorry and saddened about @CEVMotorcycle rider Hugo Millán's passing.— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) July 25, 2021
We would like to send all our love and support to his family, friends and team.
Ride in peace, Hugo. pic.twitter.com/zzc8IDqztG
Motorcycling's premier class MotoGP said Millán, who crashed at turn 5, received immediate medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.
