Positive thoughts guide Molikoe’s Olympic dream

Former Woodridge and Charlo pupil ready to enjoy every moment in Japan

Gqeberha hockey player Edith Molikoe wants to take a positive mindset into the final phase of preparations as she looks ahead to the Tokyo Olympic Games later in 2021.



The 21-year-old former Woodridge College pupil, who matriculated in 2019, was named in the playing squad of 16 to participate at the Games which are just over 50 days away. ..