Shocking state of Nelson Mandela Bay municipal fields

Football associations up in arms as fixtures continue to back up due to lack of facilities

Neglected municipal soccer facilities with uncut grass, unmarked fields, large bare patches and no running water are but a few of the challenges local football associations in Nelson Mandela Bay have to endure.



The state of municipal facilities has resulted in some associations falling behind on fixtures while others have not even started playing...

