Sport

Clinton Larsen believes Bizana can still survive drop

PREMIUM
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter 26 April 2021

Bizana Pondo Chiefs are left with five games to save their status and head coach Clinton Larsen is encouraged by their attitude in the fight to beat the drop.

“We have to basically look at the last five games and try to win those games. It’s not going to be easy,” Larsen said.  ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Karoo in crisis as locust swarms decimate crops
Cookhouse police abuse exposed

Most Read

X