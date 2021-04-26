Clinton Larsen believes Bizana can still survive drop

PREMIUM

Bizana Pondo Chiefs are left with five games to save their status and head coach Clinton Larsen is encouraged by their attitude in the fight to beat the drop.



“We have to basically look at the last five games and try to win those games. It’s not going to be easy,” Larsen said. ..

