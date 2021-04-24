Bulana world title dream goes up in smoke

MESULI ZIFO

East London boxer Khanyile Bulana's world title aspirations went up in smoke almost before they even started when he was knocked out in one round by Michael Magnesi at Palazzetto Valle Martella in Lazio, Italy on Friday night.

Bulana who went into the fight sporting an unbeaten record in 12 bouts, was challenging Magnesi's IBO junior lightweight title.

The Italian preserved his unbeaten record in 19 bouts albeit under controversial circumstances when he dropped Bulana with a right hook.

Bulana collected himself and appeared to have beaten the count of Italian referee Sauro Di Clementi who, surprisingly, waved the fight over at the count of eight.

The South African corner appeared confused by the series of events as they were communicated to in Italian.

However, the difference in size between the two boxers was evident as the bigger Magnesi walked through everything Bulana threw at him while in turn wobbled the East London boxer every time he landed.

Not even bothering to use jabs and feints, Magnesi simply charged forward to land haymakers on the retreating visitor.

In his haste to disengage Bulana left himself open to a sweeping right that floored him as if a rug had been pulled out from under his feet.

He quickly regrouped but stayed on the canvas on one knee while the referee tolled the mandatory eight count in Italian language.

Bulana appeared to misunderstand the count as he got up just when the referee was waving the fight over.

