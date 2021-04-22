Gqeberha to host sports for physically disabled champs
Athletes from across SA are in Gqeberha for the start of the Toyota South African Sports for the Physically Disabled (SASAPD) National Championships at the Westbourne Oval from Friday to Saturday.
The championship will be hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality together with SASAPD and has drawn interest from athlete’s in Southern African countries...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.