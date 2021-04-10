The famous KwaZulu-Natal team’s new owner‚ Sandile Zungu‚ has shown in a short space of time that genuine financial investment and apparent professional administration‚ with strong signings and a coach like McCarthy roped in‚ can yield results.

“It was a tough game. You know that Stellenbosch are very physical‚ they have a lot of speed in their team‚” McCarthy said after the win.

“I think our travels to Thohoyandou [AmaZulu beat Black Leopards 1-0 on Saturday]‚ three days back in Durban and then travel to Cape Town didn’t really help our recovery process. And‚ ja‚ you could see it.

“The first half we were decent. In the second half Stellenbosch really came out and made a game of it. If they had taken their chances they could have probably walked away with the three points because they had glorious chances‚ but lady luck was on our side.

“And now we go six games with a clean sheet for Veli [Mothwa‚ Usuthu’s goalkeeper]‚ so that is an amazing record.

“We knew it wasn’t our best moment in the second half‚ because Stellenbosch made it really difficult for us. So we made the positive changes.

“I’m very pleased for ‘Section 10’ [Qalinge] to have come in‚ and he looked lively‚ and like a player who can give is the edge. He showed composure with the opportunity to score the winning goal.

“So‚ yeah‚ I’m a very happy coach. Now we go to 40 points.

“And it’s just happy days‚ and happy for the Zulu nation. Because to find AmaZulu at second place with eight games to go‚ it’s remarkable. It’s something that’s unfamiliar with AmaZulu.