PEA ready to make a splash at Olympic Trials

Epic clashes loom for East Cape swimmers at Newton Park pool

PREMIUM

Gqeberha-based PE Amateur Swimming Club will be looking to grab the headlines in the National Swimming Championships at the Newton Park Swimming Pool starting on Wednesday.



The event doubles as an Olympic and Paralympic trial event and eight of the 14 swimmers from team Eastern Cape are members of PEA and train under the guidance of head and renowned national coach Mark Edge. ..

