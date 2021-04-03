Nine-man Kaizer Chiefs bravely down Wydad Casablanca at FNB

Kaizer Chiefs are warming to this Caf Champions League group stage thing, nine-man Amakhosi fighting their way to a 1-0 victory against Wydad Casablanca at FNB Stadium on Saturday evening that saw the Soweto giants remain in the fray for the quarterfinals.

Perhaps, though, Chiefs warmed a touch too late. While it was a worthy victory for Gavin Hunt's men, Horoya's 1-0 win against Petro de Luanda in Angola, where Chiefs drew, still leaves Amakhosi needing a result away in Guinea in the final fixture (a draw with goals, or a win, by the head-to head-permutations). Chiefs and Horoya, who drew 0-0 in Johannesburg, are on eight points in Group C and Wydad on 10.

Chiefs had goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi red-card in the 40th mimute. Bernard Parker headed them ahead in the 48th. Samir Nurkovic became the second Amakhosi player dismissed in the 89th.