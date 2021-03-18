Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon back in full force
EPA gearing up for return of event at Pollok Beach on May 1
After a year of no-shows due to Covid-19, the Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon is back in full force and will take place at Pollok Beach in Summerstrand on May 1.
EPA sponsorship liaison Michael Mbambani said preparations for the event were going smoothly and all Covid-19 protocols that needed to be observed before and during the race would be in place...
