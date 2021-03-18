Sport

Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon back in full force

EPA gearing up for return of event at Pollok Beach on May 1

PREMIUM
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 18 March 2021

After a year of no-shows due to Covid-19, the Nelson Mandela Bay Half Marathon is back in full force and will take place at Pollok Beach in Summerstrand on May 1.

EPA sponsorship liaison Michael Mbambani said preparations for the event were going smoothly and all Covid-19 protocols that needed to be observed before and during the race would be in place...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance

Most Read

X