Zinnbauer praises Pirates for point earned against Setif in heat and on a heavy field

For both teams I think this was a very hot night to work. But we were good in the game. I think most of the time we had the edge.

“But we have to say we played against a top team‚ very good in transition‚ and they had good opportunities with these counterattacks. But we always had good situations and good solutions.

“At the end of the day it was a deserved point. Both teams fought for the point‚ ran and fought to win the duels.

“The opponents had a few more chances. But for us it’s an away game and we have a point‚ and that was important – that was the first target for us.”

Enyimba lead the group after a 2-1 opening home win against Libya’s Al Ahly Benghazi. The Nigerian outfit‚ Pirates and Setif are likely to be in a tight three-way contest for the top two places to reach the quarterfinals.

Setif have never won the Confed Cup‚ but were Caf Champions League winners in 1988 and 2014.

“I think compliments to my team. This was a hot day and hard work and they deserved this one point‚” Zinnbauer said.

“We have had an away game‚ and we got a point. We did not play against a team that cannot play football. This is a Champions League team. They are a good team and you saw it on the field.