BSA withdraws from Gqeberha boxing indaba
Invitation to rescheduled meeting came too late, says acting CEO
Boxing SA has distanced itself from a two-day indaba in Gqeberha meant to breathe life into the sector...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.